Jana Duggar is famous for her time on 19 Kids and Counting and its now-canceled spinoff Counting On, but she has made headlines this year for her dating life. She was rumored to be dating pilot Stephen Wissman in early 2021. However, the romance appeared to have fizzled out by September.

After her brother Josh Duggar was found guilty for possessing and receiving child pornography on December 9, Jana was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor the next day, In Touch confirmed from the Elms Springs, Arkansas district clerk.

The charge was originally filed on September 10 for an incident that allegedly occurred one day before. After being rescheduled, Jana’s hearing is set for January 10, 2022.

Keep reading to find out details on Jana Duggar’s rumored boyfriend.

Courtesy of Jana Duggar/Instagram

The Couple Sparked Dating Rumors in March

Many noticed a few online photos of Jana standing next to Stephen at a Christmas family vacation in a now-deleted Wissman family blog post, according to The Sun. The Duggar family and the Wissman family also apparently spent time together in Texas. However, the pair did not post any photos together to their respective social media accounts.

Fans were quick to notice that this was the first time Jana had spent the winter holiday away from her family home.

When questioned about the dating rumors, Stephen simply told the publication in March he was “busy with work” yet did not deny he was in a relationship with Jana.

Stephen Wissman Has a ‘Heart for Ministry’

Jana’s rumored former beau is a pilot from Nebraska, per the Wissman family’s website.

“Stephen is a man of many talents,” the site reads in Stephen’s description. “He enjoys being a pilot, assistant manager of Wissmann Enterprises, Inc., making small furniture, and being physically active through workouts and sports. He is gifted in initiating conversations that encourage and challenge, and he has a heart for ministry. He directs a lot of our music arrangements, plays mandolin and guitar, and sings lead and bass.”

Jana and Stephen Seemingly Broke Up in September

Multiple fans of Counting On reportedly shared photos of Stephen at a festival dancing with family members and friends, according to The Sun. The pictures surfaced online in late September.

Neither of them publicly commented on the status of their relationship but it appears it had ended before news of her charge broke.