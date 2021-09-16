No baby fever here! Kim Kardashian revealed she doesn’t plan to have any more children amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on the 19th and final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when the comedian, 63, asked if Kim was “done” having children.

“Yes,” the mother of four replied. “I think so, I have a lot of kids. I’m done.”

The KKW Beauty founder shares four children with her estranged husband: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

In a sneak peek, the talk show host mentioned that Kim’s surrogate was pregnant at the same time as her sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. With Kylie’s second pregnancy with partner Travis Scott, the comedian asked, “Should Khloé should jump in on that?”

“She should,” the Skims founder responded. “We should try for another set of triplets. Maybe another sister [should try for a baby], I have other sisters and a brother. Maybe someone should.”

In 2018, Kim welcomed Chicago in January, while Kylie, 24, had Stormi in February and Khloe, 37, gave birth to True in April.

Kim has stated she would want to have another child and “could do two more,” however, self-isolating with her brood and the Donda rapper, 44, during the coronavirus pandemic changed her mind.

During a call-in interview to The View in March 2020, Kim said a fifth child is off the table.

“Let me say, being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough,” she said at the time.

While Kim K. is thankful for the time self-isolating has given her with her family, especially since they typically travel so frequently, certain aspects have been a hurdle, one being homeschooling.

“The kids just got on spring break, thank God! Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers! They deserve so much,” the Selfish author said during the interview. “It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”