She might be a reality TV staple, but Kim Zolciak has a number of income streams to help her along the way. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kim’s current job amid her divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

What Is Kim Zolciak’s Job?

Kim is the owner of Kashmere Kollections, a skincare line that she founded in 2016. The products available range from face products to body and hair items, and the website also features a blog with multiple contributors.

“As a mother, wife, and business owner, self-care has been important to me so that I can take my best foot forward. I believe that in order to take care of others, you must take care of yourself first,” Kim notes on the company’s website. “In 2016, I started the development of Kashmere Kollections – a company I founded on the values of making a transformative difference to people’s skin, hair, and their confidence.”

Amid her divorce from Kroy, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Kim’s husband “doesn’t have a job” unlike her who has “her skincare line and other avenues of income.”

“House husbands don’t want to get jobs,” the source dished.

In addition to Kashmere Kollections, Kim also founded a swimsuit line called Salty K, though the website is defunct as of publication. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kim is worth $300,000 as of publication.

How Else Does Kim Zolciak Make Money?

Kim collected quite a hefty paycheck while appearing on reality TV. After her Real Housewives of Atlanta days, Kim and her family starred in Don’t Be Tardy, with the matriarch making $125,000 per episode according to Radar Online. Collecting such a huge income seemed to pay off, as Kim reportedly made $1.5 million for season 7 of the hit show.

Shutterstock

Don’t Be Tardy was ultimately canceled after eight seasons, and a source told Us Weekly at the time that Kim was relieved the show came to an end.

“Kim’s not sad about Don’t Be Tardy ending. Yes, it’s emotional because of how long her family filmed the show and all the memories they created, but she sees this as a positive change,” the insider said in May 2021. “She feels like she’s finally free after a 13-year-long relationship to get to do other projects she’s wanted to do.”

What Financial Trouble Has Kim Zolciak Had?

Though she collected a sizable income thanks to her days on reality TV, Kim has faced a litany of financial problems over the years. In Touch confirmed in October 2022 that Kim and Kroy were facing foreclosure on their Alpharetta, Georgia, home after they failed to pay back a $300,000 loan on the property.

On February 17, 2023, In Touch additionally confirmed that the home was going to be sold at auction “to the highest bidder for cash” with the Fulton County courthouse and Truist Bank overseeing the sale. However, just one week later, Entertainment Tonight reported that the property had been taken off the auction, providing no additional explanation at the time.

Shortly before the news of her divorce broke, Kim and Kroy faced reports from TMZ that detailed their debt. According to the outlet, the estranged couple owe $1.1 million in taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS from the years 2013, 2017 and 2017. They also reportedly need to pay the state of Georgia $15,000 for the year 2018.

When Did Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Get Divorced?

The estranged couple filed for divorce within two days of each other, In Touch confirmed. Kroy submitted his paperwork first on May 5, 2023, while Kim filed paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7. Both party’s filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system in Georgia on May 8.

Kroy made his intentions regarding child custody and support clear, noting in his filing that he will be seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody as well as child support from his estranged wife. Kim, meanwhile, also requested alimony and child support amid her petition.