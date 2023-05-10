Before finding reality TV fame alongside his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann had a successful career in the NFL. However, the pair have since experienced major financial issues including the threat of foreclosure regarding their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion and a $1.1 million dollar tax debt — ultimately leading up to their May 2023 divorce. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kroy’s current job and more amid his split from Kim Zolciak.

What Is Kroy Biermann’s Job?

According to an inside source that exclusively talked to Life & Style, Kroy currently “doesn’t have a job.”

“She [Kim] has her skincare line and other avenues of income,” the insider told Life & Style in May 2023, shortly after the news of the couple’s split. “House husbands don’t want to get jobs.”

How Else Did Kroy Biermann Make Money?

Kroy is a former professional football player and was drafted to the Atlanta Falcons in 2008. After completing the 2014 season with the Georgia-based team, he signed a contract with the Buffalo Bulls for one year. While he was released from his contract after one month due to cuts, he remained a free agent and hasn’t played with another team.

At the peak of his NFL career, Kroy took home a salary of $4.2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, and he was estimated to have earned $14 million pre-taxed during his career.

Why Did Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Split?

In Touch confirmed in May 2023 that Kroy filed for divorce from Kim, with April 30 being their date of separation.

Kim said that their marriage is “irretrievably broken,” according to legal documents obtained by Life & Style. Kroy also asked for “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of their minor children.

Prior to the divorce news, TMZ also reported that the former couple owes $1.1 million — from the years 2013, 2017 and 2018 — of unpaid taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS. The outlet also reported that they owe $15,000 to the state of Georgia for unpaid taxes from 2018.

The tax debt was only one of many financial woes as Life & Style previously confirmed that Kim and Kroy were facing foreclosure on their Alpharetta, Georgia, home after failing to pay back a $300,000 loan on the property.

In February 2023, In Touch confirmed that the property was going to be sold at auction “to the highest bidder for cash” with the Fulton County courthouse and Truist Bank overseeing the sale. However, just one week later, Entertainment Tonight reported that the property had been taken off the auction with no further explanation as to why.