A star-studded night! Doja Cat celebrated the release of her new album, Planet Her, with a dinner at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 24.

The event was attended by pop’s biggest names like The Weeknd, French Montana, Belly, record execs Lydia Asrat, Gordan Dillard, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and his wife, Miss USA 2010 Rima Fakih Slaiby.

That wasn’t the only A-list event that took place at the Hollywood entertainment complex that houses the TAO and Beauty & Essex restaurants. Next door at TAO, notable names from the music industry also gathered for a good time as the restaurant was transformed for the venue’s first Swedish Midsummer party.

The event, which started at TAO New York more than a decade ago, is a quintessential summer celebration and is a nod to the traditional festivals that are celebrated in Northern Europe. Partygoers dressed in white for the event, which also celebrated the birthday of Tao Group Hospitality’s chief marketing officer, Pavan Pardasani.

Celebs like Tyga, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Giveon, Boy Wonder, Nav, Justin and Christian Combs, Tdot Illdude as well as many others danced to tunes spun by DJ Eric DLux. Rapper G-Eazy, who was also in attendance, even took over the mic and surprised the crowd with an impromptu performance.