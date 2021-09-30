If there’s one thing for certain about Doja Cat, it’s that she knows how to deliver a spellbinding performance.

The “Streets” singer, 25, rocked the crowd while taking the stage at Balmain’s Paris Fashion Show on Wednesday, September 29, but she suffered a brief wardrobe malfunction in the process.

J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Doja was wearing a crystal-encrusted bralette that slipped down during her live rendition of one of her hit singles. However, like a true professional, the Los Angeles-born artist knew the show must go on and continued to deliver a stellar performance that had fans both dancing and singing along.

Earlier that afternoon, Doja showcased her fashion prowess while stepping on the scene at the Spring/Summer 22 show, wearing a nude off-the-shoulder dress and plaited heels designed by the brand. She completed her look with statement earrings, also opting for a Marilyn Monroe-esque hairstyle at the event.

Doja has been booked and busy during her trip abroad, having recently performed many of her singles including “Rules,” “Need to Know” and “Like That” at the star-studded Global Citizen Live in Paris. The event’s mission was to take action to “defend the planet” amid the climate crisis and to “defeat poverty.”

The rapper and songwriter’s career remains on the rise following her being named as the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards host earlier this year.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Although she dropped her first full-length record in 2018, Doja has been working on her craft for quite some time and it’s given her some insight on how to succeed as a new artist.

“If your intent is to be happy, comfortable, genuine and true in craft, you’re destined to be noticed,” she told Dazed magazine in 2018. “People can smell when things aren’t genuine.”

Doja also talked about where she planned to go artistically, revealing that she is always trying to expand her knowledge and further her skills. “I’ve been making beats and writing songs in my room since [about three years ago],” she shared with the publication. “I think I should take piano lessons and delve a little deeper into the more complex areas of producing. I just want to excel.”

And that she has! After the success of her third record, Planet Her, she won two American Music Awards in 2020 and the Billboard Music Award for 2021’s Top R&B Female Artist. On top of that, she was nominated for three Grammys in 2021.