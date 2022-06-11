Written in Partnership With Dmitri Sharov

There have been numerous technological advancements in the medical field which have changed the course of the industry for the better. Cosmetic or plastic surgery has been a big part of this evolution, having transformed the looks of millions of patients across the globe. Today, medical professionals, especially who specialize in cosmetic procedures are much in demand as the world is trying to be a better version of themselves by being physically attractive, and these procedures guarantee a drastic change in the looks driven by invasive and non-invasive procedures. Dr. Amir Hashemloo is a known name around this space who has done wonders in his career as a cosmetic surgeon, having performed umpteen number of surgeries that have changed the way his patients look.

He is the most celebrated surgeon in Iran, as his impeccable work has been recognized not only in the country, but also globally. His Nikadel Clinic hosts a number of patients every single day, ranging from commoners to celebrities, including some eminent personalities like VIPs and athletes from the country. The expert medical professional got certified from Tehran and immediately started his practice after graduating from the Shahid Beheshti University. He initially developed his skills in non-invasive procedures, to later transition to high-end surgeries which included facial corrections with infusions and injectables. He is well known for his removal and correction of facial stretch, creating proportionate axes and beautiful proportions, also specializing in his technique for rectifying the eye and the eyebrow frame outline.



His years of hard work which has given wondrous results to all his clients have secured his position amongst the top cosmetic surgeons of the country. Having gained global recognition, he is aiming to introduce better technological advancements via his Nikadel Clinic which would make any kind of surgery painless and stress-free.



