His drama continues! Drew Barrymore clapped back at her former costar Hugh Grant’s comment about her singing voice.

“My response to Hugh Grant,” the Drew Barrymore Show host, 48, wrote to accompany a clip she shared via Instagram on Thursday, March 16. The video featured Drew singing and holding a hairbrush as a microphone, captioning the post, “#SingForHughGrant JOIN ME.”

The 50 First Dates star’s hilarious reaction came three days after Hugh, 62, shaded the way she sang in their 2007 romantic musical movie, Music and Lyrics.

“Drew Barrymore was in that film with me, and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous,” the English actor told Wired on Tuesday, March 14. “I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

However, the Undoing actor later clarified that once the production team “tuned [Drew] up,” she “sounded way better than [him] because she’s got heart and voice and rock ‘n’ roll.”

Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock

Hugh has been making headlines this week for his red carpet interview with Ashley Graham at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. Many viewers thought the exchange was awkward for the American Beauty star, 35, after she asked him a round of questions.

Ashley asked the Oscars presenter questions about who designed his outfit for the evening, but he shrugged off the questions. Next, she inquired about his work in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but he curtly responded, “I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds.”

Twitter users didn’t hesitate to weigh in on the interaction, with many calling Hugh’s behavior “rude.”

“Ashley Graham deserves an honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don’t walk the carpet if you don’t walk to talk about THE ACTUAL OSCARS,” one person tweeted that night. “Hugh Grant was so rude during his interview!” another chimed in, adding, “Ashley Graham handled it with grace. His eye roll at the end was obnoxious! Don’t agree to an interview if you’re going to be an ass.”

Nevertheless, a few supporters came to Hugh’s defense and pointed out that his attitude was appreciated in the U.K. rather than in America.

“In some ways, it’s rather reassuring to perceive that Britain hasn’t entirely turned into the U.S., culturally,” one social media user wrote, before adding, “As demonstrated by reactions to the Hugh Grant/Ashley Graham interview (Americans think he was being rude, British people know he was just not being fake).”

When Ashley was asked the following day whether she took “offense” from Hugh, she told TMZ, “You know what? My mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go.”