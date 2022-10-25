What dress code? The\u00a0Duggar\u00a0sisters love to rock heels after growing up with a very modest style.\u00a0Jinger Vuolo\u00a0(n\u00e9e Duggar),\u00a0Lauren Duggar\u00a0(n\u00e9e Swanson),\u00a0Joy-Anna Forsyth\u00a0(n\u00e9e Duggar) and more of the\u00a0Counting On\u00a0alums have shown off their fancy footwear since becoming adults.\r\n[ami-related id="502401" url="https:\/\/www.lifeandstylemag.com\/posts\/duggar-sisters-sexiest-outfits-photos-in-pants-shorts\/" title="Long Skirts No More! Photos of the Duggar Sisters' Sexiest Outfits" target="_blank" thumb="true" showsubt="false" imgsrc="https:\/\/www.lifeandstylemag.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/79141166_512441962733129_8192904593266185182_n.jpg?fit=1080%2C1350&quality=86&strip=all" imgid="502414" format="gallery" flag="" channel="2157" subtitle=""]\r\nThough they love to keep it casual most of the time, every now and then they\u2019ll step up their look with a pair of cute heels. Yes,\u00a0even\u00a0Jessa Seewald\u00a0(n\u00e9e Duggar) rocked some high heels\u00a0for one of her first photoshoots as a mom. Back in 2015, she stood in hot pink wedges to announce that she was pregnant with her first child, son Spurgeon. She and husband Ben Seewald have gone on to have three more children \u2014 son Henry and daughters Ivy and Fern.\r\nWhat dress code? The\u00a0Duggar\u00a0sisters love to rock heels after growing up with a very modest style.\u00a0Jinger Vuolo\u00a0(n\u00e9e Duggar),\u00a0Lauren Duggar\u00a0(n\u00e9e Swanson),\u00a0Joy-Anna Forsyth\u00a0(n\u00e9e Duggar) and more of the\u00a0Counting On\u00a0alums have shown off their fancy footwear since becoming adults.\r\n[ami-related id="585699" url="https:\/\/www.lifeandstylemag.com\/posts\/jinger-duggar-jeremy-vuolo-l-a-house-home-photos\/" title="Jinger Duggar, Husband Jeremy Buy New Home: See Photos of Their Abode!" target="_blank" thumb="true" showsubt="false" imgsrc="https:\/\/www.lifeandstylemag.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/10\/Jinger-Duggar-Jeremy-Vuolo-L.A.-House-Home-Photos.jpg?fit=2400%2C2400&quality=86&strip=all" imgid="585698" format="gallery" flag="" channel="2158" subtitle=""]\r\nThough they love to keep it casual most of the time, every now and then they\u2019ll step up their look with a pair of cute heels. Yes,\u00a0even\u00a0Jessa Seewald\u00a0(n\u00e9e Duggar) rocked some high heels\u00a0for one of her first photoshoots as a mom. Back in 2015, she stood in hot pink wedges to announce that she was pregnant with her first child, son Spurgeon. She and husband Ben Seewald have gone on to have three more children \u2014 son Henry and daughters Ivy and Fern.\r\nShe added that her kids\u2019 followed her lead, opting for thrift store finds over mainstream stores. \u201cAs we studied as a family, we found we could come up with our idea of what we thought modesty was, but we really wanted to see what the scriptures said about it,\u201d she told fans. \u201cOur interpretation was that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there\u2019s not any \u2018defrauding\u2019 going on.\u201d\r\nAs the ladies get older, they\u2019ve seemingly found their own\u00a0unique sense of style\u00a0\u2014 wearing all sorts of Duggar no-nos, including\u00a0leather pants,\u00a0shorts,\u00a0nose rings,\u00a0tattoos\u00a0and\u00a0bathing suits.\r\nCheck out the gallery below to see photos of the Duggar women wearing stylish high heels.