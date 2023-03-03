Bling, bling! Jill Duggar shocked fans when she debuted her nose ring in 2017, and she’s continued to proudly showcase her sparkling accessory. That said, she’s not the only family member with one.

In fact, many of her siblings have piercings — even some of the younger Duggars. Back in 2014, Jordyn got her ears pierced for her sixth birthday. “To celebrate, Michelle [Duggar] took her to a local boutique to have her ears pierced,” the post on their family blog read.

In 2010, Josh and Anna Duggar‘s daughter Mackynzie got her ears pierced too.

“What’s new at the home of Josh and Anna? Their daughter Mackynzie recently had her ears pierced,” the post on the Duggar Family blog read. “Josh was very excited, while Anna was a little uneasy. They both agreed that it would be best to have the procedure done while she is too little to remember.”

It’s safe to say, however, Jill was the one who started the trend. The mother of two was first seen with her nose piercing in November 2017 after her husband, Derick Dillard, was allegedly fired from Counting On for his transphobic comments about fellow network star Jazz Jennings.

At the time, the law student tweeted, “What an oxymoron … a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

While Derick has maintained that he and his family left the series on their own terms, TLC released a statement hinting otherwise. “We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the statement read. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Some fans thought the ring was an act of rebellion after leaving her family’s show with Derick, but we found another good reason: nose piercings reportedly help ease the pain of childbirth; something Duggar girls go through a lot.

