From the ballroom to the delivery room! Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Samuel Cusick, welcomed their first child together on November 2, 2020: a baby girl!

“The most beautiful surprise on this very special day,” Lindsay wrote alongside a photo of herself and hubby Sam holding their bundle of joy in the delivery room after having a c-section at 39 weeks. “Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well. More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family.”

Courtesy of Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

The 26-year-old reality star revealed she was expecting her first child on May 13. “Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already [heart emojis],” the blonde beauty captioned an Instagram photo with her hubby holding their ultrasound photos. She also hashtagged “#November2020,” giving fans a hint at her due date.

Just one week later, the couple shared the sex of their bundle of joy with fans by shooting pink confetti out of canon poppers. “lT’S A GIRL!!!!!” she captioned the series of Instagram photos. “We could not feel more blessed or excited for our sweet little girl to come into this world! We already love her so much.”

“Feeling so blessed and grateful to have a healthy baby girl on the way and we cannot wait for the day we can hold her! We already love her beyond what we thought was possible!” she continued to Life & Style at the time.

Courtesy of Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

Lindsay and her 26-year-old beau have been together since long before she found fame on the ABC dancing competition. The couple actually began dating in high school and have been head over heels for each other ever since. “I’ve loved Sam since I was 16 years old and today I officially get to spend the rest of my life with him — through giggles and tears, and every moment in between,” she told Us Weekly before her June 2015 wedding to the stud.

It’s obvious that Lindsay wouldn’t want to be going through her first motherhood journey with anyone but Sam. “There is no one else I would want by my side than this man,” she wrote on a touching video of the pair posted on September 30. “I cannot believe that we are so close to meeting our baby girl. The amount of love and joy I feel knowing that we have created this little tiny human together and get to bring her into this world and love her endlessly. It’s probably the pregnancy hormones but just thinking about it makes me tear up.”

We can’t wait to see this sweet duo take on parenting together! Congratulations, you two.