Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was famous for working as Ellen DeGeneres’ former DJ on her talk show, left behind a large net worth prior to his untimely death.

The choreographer and musician died at age 40 at a hotel/motel on Tuesday, December 13, Life & Style confirmed via the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records.

What Was tWitch’s Net Worth?

Boss’ net worth stands at $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and he had a salary of $1 million, per the outlet.

How Did tWitch Make His Money?

Prior to landing his famous DJ gig on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Boss made his way up the ladder in show business throughout the early 2000s. After studying dance performance at Southern Union State Community College in Alabama, Boss later attended Chapman University in California to continue his education.

Aside from music, Boss was also known for starring on So You Think You Can Dance. He auditioned for the first time in 2007 in season 3 but didn’t end up in the top 20 finalists. However, he returned for season 4 and finished as the runner up. Throughout seasons 7, 8 and 9, Boss appeared as a recurring star to perform several memorable routines on the show.

In season 12, Boss served as the team captain and was later announced to be a permanent judge in season 17.

Aside from the highly acclaimed dance reality series, Boss also cohosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings alongside his wife, Allison Holker.

Boss was also a member of the dance troupes “Breed OCLA” and “Chill Factor Crew.”

What Movies and TV Shows Did tWitch Star in?

Boss starred in countless television and movie roles throughout his life, starting with his first uncredited role in 2006’s Blade of Glory as a dancer. In 2007, he also starred in Hairspray.

As a skilled dancer and choreographer, Boss landed a role in the Step Up franchise as the character Jason Hardlerson in Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution and Step Up: All In. In 2015, the Alabama native appeared in Magic Mike XXL.

In addition to his reality TV roles, Boss also appeared in small roles in sitcoms such as Modern Family and Young & Hungry.

How Long Did tWitch Star on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’?

Boss made his Ellen DeGeneres Show debut as a guest DJ in April 2014. Nearly six years later, the comedian made him a coexecutive producer of her former daytime talk show.

During his early days as her guest DJ, Boss made a salary of $500,000, per Celebrity Net Worth, which was later increased to $1 million.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).