Going Gaga Over Emily Ratajkowski’s Braless Outfits: See Photos of Her Hottest Looks

Whether she’s walking the runway, walking the red carpet or walking down the streets of New York City, Emily Ratajkowski is a big fan of going braless. Over the years, the longtime model has reflected on not wearing a bra, specifically as a woman with larger breasts.

“It’s no one’s business except your own! That is the thing that all women should know, and that’s what our culture needs to know,” Emily said in a September 2016 interview with Elle magazine. “We associate boobs with trashiness because we don’t see it as something beautiful or we see them as something vulgar because it’s scary. I think a lot of people, you know, it gives them power to be able to dictate what people should or should not wear. I’d like to see that stopped.”

The Gone Girl actress went on to say that it took her some time to gain the confidence to go braless. “I remember being really jealous of girls who had small breasts because they could wear cool T-shirts or have this cute underboob and no one was ever offended,” Emily recalled.

“You see that all the time, girls who have less breasts they get away with a lot,” she added. “That’s awesome, but I just decided that sometimes pushup bras or bras in general can sort of change the natural shape of my breasts anyway and they become hypersexualized so it’s actually in some ways it’s much more chic and much more natural and a lot more sexy in a certain way to be braless.”

When Emily does decide to wear a bra, she definitely has a preference. “No pads, underwire! That’s it!” she revealed.

In October 2021, the Inamorata founder published a 256-page biography titled My Body. The popular text is described as “a profoundly personal exploration of feminism, sexuality and power.” Through Emily’s essays, she explores “the culture’s fetishization of girls and female beauty.”

Nearly one year after releasing her book, she touched on the same topics, while looking back at her younger self in the modeling industry and the culture she worked for. “I think all women in film and fashion have an element of that, this feeling of how good-looking you are,” she said during a May 2022 interview with Grazia.

“Now, looking back, there are images of myself, and I’m struck by how young I was. That shocks me. At the time, it just seemed like, ‘Well, that’s what it is,’” she continued. “But now, being older, thinking, ‘Oh my god, I was two years out of high school. I was still a kid!’ That definitely feels a little weird.”

