Coming back for more? Emily Ratajkowski’s former “mystery man” Orazio Rispo was seen entering her New York City apartment on November 22, 2022. The encounter comes one month after the pair were spotted in a steamy makeout session and amid the model’s fling with Pete Davidson. Keep reading for details about Orazio Rispo.

What Is Orazio Rispo’s Job?

The 35-year-old has been a DJ since his teenage years, going by DJ Orazio. His love of music has continued into other ventures, as he was the owner and operator of Halcyon Record Shop in Brooklyn, although like many NYC businesses, the store closed down in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where Is Orazio Rispo From?

The handsome DJ is a born and bred New Yorker.

Who Is Orazio Rispo’s Father?

His dad, Giampiero Rispo, is CEO and President of Domus Realty, which he founded in 1986. The company is “a residential brokerage firm that has been connecting a discerning clientele with the best luxury real estate in New York City for nearly three decades,” his LinkedIn bio reads.

Photo by Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

“Domus specializes in representing clients seeking to purchase, sell or lease luxury properties, including condominiums, townhouses and new developments,” it continued, adding, “Domus caters to sophisticated, high net worth individuals, companies and corporations that demand quality and discretion.”

How Long Have Emily Ratajkowski and Orazio Rispo Been Dating?

The pair were first spotted on a passionate dinner date in October 2022, where they were seen locking lips over a nightcap. One month later, Orazio was spotted entering Emily’s West Village apartment in New York City, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The sighting happened five days after the podcaster enjoyed a seemingly lovely date with Pete, which ended with a warm hug.

Prior to their October 2022 date night in New York, the rumored couple reportedly dined in Italy at Ristorante Le Specialità during Milan Fashion Week in September. Emily attended several fashion shows there and walked the runway for Versace’s Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show.

Is Emily Ratajkowski Still Married?

The model filed for divorce from her estranged husband, filmmaker Sebastian Bear-McClard, on September 8, 2022, which is still ongoing. The pair wed in 2018 and share a son, Sylvester, who was born in March 2021.

Is Orazio Rispo on Social Media?

For someone heavily involved in New York nightlife, Orazio isn’t big on self-promotion. His Instagram page is set to private. He had an active Facebook page in the mid 2010’s that no longer exists and isn’t on Twitter.

Orazio Participated in His Relative’s Wedding

The hunky DJ was seen in Instagram photos shared by comedian Nick Kroll‘s wife Lily Kwong serving as best man to relative Brando Maria Rispo at his Puglia, Italy, wedding to stylist Ness Isabella in September 2022. He sure looks good in a tux, which would be a plus for any man accompanying Emily to high profile events.