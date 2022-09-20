Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Starting his first company at 16 years old, printing T-shirts in his garage, and creating designs on an old computer, John Barrett Jr. has always had the entrepreneur bug. His experience in industries like commercial air conditioning, general construction, and cannabis have allowed him to hone his business acumen, which remains at the core of who Barrett Jr. is today. For Barrett Jr., the best proof of his success is that he’s still standing. The majority of people in this industry are going under due to a lack of business skills, poor decision-making, and not saving money to continue operating during price compression. He hopes to take everything he’s learned and help others overcome these hurdles and achieve ultimate success.

Who he is at his core

From a young age, Barrett Jr. often heard many people say, “you should do this” or, “you should do that,” but he always knew he would be an entrepreneur in some capacity. From commercial A/C and general construction to starting his own company and later becoming a consultant for the cannabis industry, Barrett Jr. has discovered that his biggest passion is in business, and he’s an entrepreneur in the truest sense of the word. His other passions include music (he plays guitar and piano) and fashion, so he started a clothing company again. He is also making music and providing a space for musicians to come and record video and audio. Overall, Barrett Jr.’s made a name for himself by being accountable. While he hasn’t performed perfectly throughout his career, he’s kept his word, honored his commitments, and outperformed most when it comes to work ethic.

Challenges and successes

John Barrett Jr. has been through everything—he’s been robbed, mischaracterized, and someone even tried to extort him. He lost all his money twice, once in 2012 and once in 2019. What he’s realized since then is his earning ability hadn’t been lost, and the lessons he learned from those failures gave him strength. He wouldn’t trade that for anything, and nothing scares him now. Barrett Jr. is finally financially stable, with savings, diversified investments, and several businesses operating at a high level. He wants to inspire his customer base and ensure everyone who works with him is happy. Despite his hardships, Barrett Jr. made the recent decision to spend the rest of his life working on the things he really loves. His other passions include music (he plays guitar and piano) and fashion, so he started a clothing company again. He is also making music and providing a space for musicians to come and record video and audio.

The passions that keep him going

With a music studio and a performance area in his office, Barrett Jr. is always inspired to create. He has a great team that helps him with design, photography, and videography in-house.

To learn more about John Barrett Jr.’s business advice and other ventures, visit his Instagram @john_barrettjr!