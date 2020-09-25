Registering to vote is always important. Whether it’s making an impact in your local community or electing who you want to represent your country on the national stage, it’s important to cast your vote no matter who, or what, you stand for.

Which is why the folks at Peace Tea are encouraging you to “Speak Your Peace” by registering to vote ahead of the 2020 election. Their latest campaign includes a partnership with Vote.org inviting consumers to scan any can of Peace Tea using their smartphones to be directed to a customized landing page powered by Vote.org.

This non-partisan effort is encouraging everyone to get out and vote by using the company’s fun sip & scan technology. From now through Election Day, simply scanning the sip & scan icon on any can of Peace Tea with your smartphone QR reader will direct you to a custom-built Vote.org mobile landing page, providing details on how to check your voter registration status, where to register to vote and other educational tools as we gear up for this coming Election Day.

To help spread the word about the campaign, Peace Tea designed a limited run of promotional cans in which the signature Peace Tea hand spells out the word “VOTE” in tie-dyed lettering and the traditional “Just Peachy” flavor transformed to “Speak Your Peach” encouraging consumers to speak their minds where it counts most – at the ballot box.