Fans have made it clear that they didn’t accept Meghan Trainor’s apology after she said “f–k teachers” during an episode of her “Workin’ On It” podcast with guest Trisha Paytas.

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel,” Meghan, 29, said in a TikTok video posted on Sunday, April 23. “I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.”

Shortly after the “Mother” singer issued her apology, fans rushed to social media to slam the statement. “It’s always been f–k Trisha Paytas but Meghan Trainor … girl f–k you too,” one person wrote va Twitter. “Saying ‘f–k teachers’ when teachers risk their lives and do so much for children everyday, who don’t even have the opportunity to be homeschooled.”

While one person called Meghan’s sentiment “very gross and sick,” another added, “I’d like to see one of them try for even a day! This is so disgusting!”

Others made it clear that they didn’t approve of the apology in the comments section of the TikTok video.

“This is super upsetting to hear as a teacher. We work thankless jobs, put our own money into our classrooms and work countless unpaid hours,” one person responded.

Someone else wrote that the apology didn’t take back her initial comment. “You said what you said,” they wrote.

The “All About That Bass” singer made the initial statement about teachers during the Wednesday, April 19, episode of the “Workin’ On It” podcast, where she, Trisha, 34, and cohost Ryan Trainor discussed raising kids in the United States today.

At one point, Meghan said that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, plan to homeschool their kids due to the epidemic of mass school shootings. The couple share son Riley, 2, and are currently expecting baby No. 2.

After Trisha noted that she agreed with Meghan’s stance on homeschooling and worried about her own child being bullied, the Massachusetts native added, “F—k teachers, dude.”

In the TikTok apology, Meghan further explained that she made the comment due to her and Daryl’s past experiences of being bullied by teachers. “I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers,” she explained in the clip. “I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say] I am so sorry.”

Meghan added, “I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”