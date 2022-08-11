Dropping hints? Fans think Corey Gamble accidentally revealed the name of Kylie Jenner’s second child with Travis Scott.

While celebrating Kylie’s 25th birthday on Wednesday, August 10, Corey, 41, shared several photos of the reality star with the caption, “Happpppppy B day to the One of one’s. To My Ace thats always got my back out here in these trenches of life…. Thank you @kyliejenner.”

“Big Love ❤️HBD. & Thank you for all & my beautiful grand babies! Rav what up … ha,” the caption concluded.

Shortly after Kris Jenner’s boyfriend shared the birthday tribute post, fans rushed to social media to wonder if he accidentally revealed the baby’s name.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“He mentioned Rav. Who’s Rav? I immediately thought it had something to do with the little ol’ baby’s name,” one person wrote. Another admitted, “For a second there I thought they called the son Rav.”

However, other Kardashian fans noted that Rav might be Corey’s nickname for Travis, 31.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed her second child with the “90210” rapper on February 2. Days later, Kylie revealed that their son’s name was Wolf Webster.

However, the pair then revealed that they had changed their son’s name in an Instagram Story post on March 21. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the reality star wrote at the time. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie announced the name change news just hours after she dropped an emotional and heartwarming video to YouTube titled “To Our Son.” It documented Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s pregnancy and her baby’s birth. The final frame of the video included a graphic that showed his birthdate and weight, though it didn’t include the baby’s name.

In April, Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian spoke about the baby’s name while appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “There’s one name lingering, but she really wants to make sure,” the Skims mogul, 41, said. “It’s such a big decision, honestly. It’s the hardest thing ever in life to name a child.”

While Kylie and Travis have kept the baby’s new name private, several fans have shared theories on what the name is on social media. “I vote Jack. It was always supposed to be Jacques,” one person claimed via social media, noting that Travis’ real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II. “After the ‘To My Son’ video, there’s no way it isn’t Jack,” another weighed in, referring to Kylie and Travis’ heartfelt YouTube video dedicated to their child documenting her pregnancy journey.

In addition to their son, Kylie and Travis are also the parents to daughter Stormi, 4.