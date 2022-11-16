Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham opened up about her ptosis diagnosis after revealing she failed her driver’s test multiple times as a teenager because of her condition.

“To see the me that had to take her driver’s test over 4x because I didn’t know that mental struggles were separate from physical,” Farrah shared via Instagram alongside a photo of her first driver’s license next to her updated Texas license on November 16. “I now know I have #ptosis which affected my drivers test [sic].”

What Did Farrah Say About Ptosis?

“I just thought I was a ‘late bloomer’ to now seeing the me today who knows mental health, understands she has type #ADi who now helps her daughter study for her own first drivers test,” the My Teenage Dream Ended author continued. “I just love [that] I have the education and words. I now can see not only in me but others DNA differences within shining outward. I love knowing I can help me and others.”

What Is Ptosis?

“Ptosis is when the upper eyelid droops over the eye,” according to the definition given on the American Academy of Ophthalmology website. “The eyelid may droop just a little, or so much that it covers the pupil (the black dot at the center of your eye that lets light in). Ptosis can limit or even completely block normal vision.”

The AAO notes that ptosis can occur in both children and adults but is treatable. While it’s unclear which method of treatment the Iowa native underwent, treatments range from daily eye drops to raise the eyelid to surgical repair.

Is Ptosis Surgery Considered Cosmetic?

Although ptosis repair surgery is a medical procedure and not considered a cosmetic procedure, Farrah is no stranger to going under the knife for plastic surgeries.

The former reality star’s diagnosis announcement comes just days after fans expressed concern over her “unrecognizable” face in a recent selfie.

Courtesy of Farrah Abraham/Instagram

“When your done decorating your X-mad tree this year whew (sic),” Farrah captioned a photo in front of her Christmas tree shared via her Instagram Story on November 10.

The image made its way to the Teen Mom subreddit with one fan commenting, “Farrah’s looking extra plastic this holiday season,” and another adding, “This makes me so sad.”

“Ugh. I wish she would have just left well enough alone after the 1st nose job. She was such a beautiful girl,” another Reddit user commented. “I’m not against plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures, but this is just unfortunate,” yet another wrote.