When it comes to the health and wellness space, CBD is one of the most buzz-worthy ingredients around. As a naturally-occurring compound found in hemp plants, its popularity has sky-rocketed in recent years — and with good reason. Though it doesn’t produce psychoactive effects (despite common misconceptions), it’s known for promoting a sense of calm — something that many of Us could use right now!

Given CBD’s rise to the A-list of products, it’s no surprise that many savvy celebrities have gotten in on the action. The latest? Floyd Mayweather. Alongside Limitless CEO and famed businessman Jas Mathur, the sports legend’s latest venture, SMILZ, is a full-spectrum CBD brand designed for a wide range of customers.

Shop CBD products including gummies, oils and coffee on SMILZ right now here — plus, free shipping for all US orders!

“All of our hemp and CBD oils come from the great state of Oregon. Their rich soil and sensible regulations make them a choice spot for hemp farming,” Mathur explains. Indeed, sustainability is at the forefront of the SMILZ mission, and zero pesticides are used during the cultivation of products. As widely-recognized fitness fanatics, Mathur and Mayweather worked alongside a top team of scientists and farmers during the development of SMILZ to guarantee the products are expertly packed with proprietary blends of fast-acting hemp CBD and the highest-quality botanical terpenes. “At any time, you can check the lab results from third-party tests on the website. We want our customers to feel comfortable, safe, and satisfied the whole way — from the moment they confirm their purchase to the last drop they take from their bottle,” Mathur notes.

Curious what they have to offer? The first line of SMILZ products includes gummies, soft gels, full-spectrum oil and premium CBD coffee. The praise is already rolling in, with Healthline reportedly dubbing SMILZ “the world’s finest CBD brand for relaxation.” Stress relief is at the top of priority list for many right now — and we can’t wait to see what SMILZ is all about!

