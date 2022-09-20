Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

As one of the original 9 FFL agents and the president & CEO of Family First Life National, Frank Eufemia has helped teach thousands of agents the key to selling Mortgage Protection Life Insurance. From losing everything to the recession in 2009 to starting his own insurance business with the money from his wife’s pawned wedding ring, his success has been hard won. Now Frank Eufemia is driven by helping agents succeed by shortening the learning curve he dealt with at the beginning of his insurance career.

How he got started

In 2009, Frank Eufemia’s struggling mortgage company closed, and he lost everything in the recession. But he and his wife weren’t ready to give up—in fact, they decided to start their own insurance business focused specifically on the life insurance industry, targeting mainly mortgage protection life insurance, final expense life insurance, and annuities. In November of 2021, all his hard work finally paid off and Eufemia was able to become a Managing Partner with Integrity Marketing group. The merger with Integrity has given Eufemia and FFL-National the ability to help and serve more clients and agents than they have ever thought possible.

His accomplishments along the way

Eufemia was one of the first FFL agents to be inducted into the FFL HOF (Hall of Fame) on both the agent side (over $400,000 personally in issue paid premium in 1 year) and the management side (over $10,000,000 in annual premium issued in a year by the whole team). He’s also been Top 5 in Sales and Top 10 in the Company as far as the Agency Volume—the numbers clearly speak for themselves. This gives him the ability to not only help clients understand how to sell at a high level but also help them understand how to build a business at a high level. His previous experience as a mortgage broker has given him the ability to really understand and train agents on the importance of mortgage protection as well as the value in the “cash back” options that Americo and a few other carriers offer.

His personal passions

Beyond work, Eufemia has been coaching football for 15-plus years. He strongly believes in the importance of teaching kids that hard work and teamwork are two qualities that not only impact the outcome of a football game but are life lessons that can help you become successful later on in life. He also enjoys volunteering at an Orphanage called Sandy Bay Lighthouse Ministry in Roatan, Honduras, and has faithfully been promoting and raising money for them since 2019. His ultimate goal is to be able to give them over $100,000 a year.

