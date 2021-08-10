Summer in the Hamptons just got even more elegant! Galerie magazine unveiled their Galerie House of Art and Design at a star-studded event held in Sag Harbor, New York, on Thursday, August 5.

The show house was created in collaboration with many artists and designers, who put their own spin on each of the home’s rooms. “The Galerie House of Art and Design embodies our brand’s goal to ‘Live Artfully,’” Lisa Fayne Cohen, founder and editorial director of Galerie, said in a press release. “The concept of combining art and design into an immersive experience all in one magnificent home truly embodies the editorial spirit of Galerie.”

In addition to design chair Nicole Fuller, the house features work from Rayman Boozer, Billy Cotton, Mark Cunningham, Geoffrey De Sousa, Dwyer M. Derrig, Benoist F. Drut, Elena Frampton, Elizabeth Gill, Josh Greene, Ellen Hamilton, André Jordan Hilton, Adam Hunter, Ike Kligerman Barkley, Katie Leede, Leroy Street Studio, Leyden Lewis, Jeff Lincoln, Richard Mishaan, Rocky Rochon and Sara Story, as well as a kitchen designed by Bob Bakes of Bakes & Kropp Fine Cabinetry.

“For the house, we selected designers who are celebrated for their ability to create extraordinary rooms that showcase exceptional collections of art,” Jacqueline Terrebonne, Galerie editor-in-chief, said in a statement. “We were so impressed with the spaces they designed and how they incorporated work from today’s leading artists and galleries into their concepts.”

All of the designers involved in the project incorporated art into their individual rooms in a major way, using art from galleries including Salon 94 and Kasmin Gallery. Some artists even created site-specific installations for the property, which sits on six acres of land.

“Sag Harbor is such a special place in the Hamptons, and we were eager to bring together this ‘house of dreams’ where art and design intersect in such a fresh way,” Fuller explained. “It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen or experienced before: Our A-list lineup of artists, galleries, designers and artisans transformed this house into something new. It’s uncharted territory, and for creatives, they were challenged in a way that gave them total freedom to have new ideas and be inspired in different ways.”

The best part? It was all for a good cause. Proceeds from the show house will benefit the construction of a new East Hampton emergency department for Stony Brook Southhampton Hospital, which serves residents on the eastern end of Long Island.

The Galerie House of Art and Design will be open to visitors through September 6. Tickets are available here. Keep scrolling for more photos from the VIP preview event: