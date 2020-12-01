Rather than seeing your favorite influencer or celebrity be the first to try the latest and greatest products, it’s time for YOU to have the inside scoop on the hottest new innovations this holiday season! Starting this month, The Coca-Cola Company is bringing back its Insiders Club, an exclusive subscription service inviting fans to sign up to receive monthly packages featuring new beverages, swag items and other exciting surprises.

The Coca-Cola Insiders Club will be available to a limited number of Insiders who register to receive a “first taste” of the latest innovations before the beverages hit shelves nationwide.

Delivered right to your doorstep, each monthly package will feature new beverages, swag items and virtual experiences available exclusively to Insiders – like training with an all-star athlete or a cooking with a celeb chef.

The subscription will cost $45 for three months, starting January through March 2021. Fans can register for, or gift an Insiders Club membership at Coke.com/insiders starting Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. EST.