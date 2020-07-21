Courtesy of Gia Giudice/Instagram

No more stains! Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, is leaving her sweaty days behind after getting a treatment done to her underarms. She documented her visit to Elysium Aesthetics and Vein Care in New Jersey on Monday, July 20, and shared the details with her followers on Instagram.

“Have you ever been annoyed about underarm sweat stains on your brand new blouse? Or white deodorant marks on black outfits?” the 19-year-old asked. “I sure have, but I’m excited to say bye-bye to both! I just got this amazing treatment called miraDry at @elysiumveincare and I cannot wait to see my results!”

Gia noted the treatment was “non-surgical” and done in a timely manner. She was “in and out of the doctor’s office in about an hour.”

“Best of all, the results are permanent and immediate,” the star added.

In a video on Instagram Stories, Gia said she was very excited to “ditch [her] deodorant” once and for all. The doctor began by numbing her underarms, and then he put a temporary tattoo on them to map out the treatment area and get the maximum results.

“Now, the doctor is applying thermal energy to my underarms … this destroys my sweat and odor glands and I don’t feel a thing,” she explained.

Courtesy of Gia Giudice/Instagram

The blonde beauty opened up about her treatment three days after revealing she got a nose job. On July 17, she posted a photo with her mother, Teresa, and dished about her rhinoplasty done by Dr. Geoffrey Tobias.

“Yes, I’m swollen,” she wrote. “I’m absolutely in love with it. I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

Teresa, 48, seemingly gave her seal of approval by leaving a thoughtful comment on her daughter’s announcement post. “Couldn’t be more proud of you … You are beautiful inside and out. Love you to infinity and beyond,” the mother of four gushed. She also posted the same photo Gia shared with the caption, “My first born, I adore you.”

Gia’s confidence continues to shine through in her new photo with boyfriend Christian on July 20. She captioned the PDA snap, “Summer nights [with you].”