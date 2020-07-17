Courtesy of Gia Giudice/Instagram

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia revealed she got a nose job and couldn’t be more pleased with her results. The 19-year-old took to Instagram to unveil her new look in a photo with her mom on July 17.

“Yes I’m swollen,” she captioned the snap of her rhinoplasty done by Dr. Geoffrey Tobias. “I’m absolutely in love with it [heart eyes emoji].” Gia seemingly anticipated people calling her out for going under the knife, so she let fans know her decision to get plastic surgery has been a long time in the making.

“I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!” she concluded her message.

“Couldn’t be more proud of you … You are beautiful inside and out. Love you to infinity and beyond,” Teresa sweetly commented on the snap.

After seeing her latest post, several of Gia’s followers complimented her for being forthcoming about it. “I think the stigma around plastic surgery is outdated! Though there’s nothing to ‘own,’ it’s nice to see you upfront about it without having to deal with people speculating,” one social media user wrote.

Teresa, 48, previously shared her thoughts about her daughters enhancing their appearance in November 2019. “I’m all about plastic surgery, but not [for] teenagers,” she told Life & Style and other reporters at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo.

“I wouldn’t let Gia do anything for a while,” the Bravo alum said. “I mean I guess you know, after your 20s, if you want to do something like after 21 … You got to make sure your body’s fully grown. Or I know like young girls get their noses done and I think, you know, if you got a big nose, you might as well fix it. Why not?!”

“I do believe in it if you are not happy with yourself and you want to do plastic surgery, I think you should because after you do, it does make you feel better,” the fitness competitor added.

It looks like Teresa came around and is supportive of her daughter’s decision. She even posted the same new photo to her Instagram page on July 17, captioned, “My first born, I adore you.”