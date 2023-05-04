Family drama! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice revealed that Melissa Gorga blocked her on social media amid her aunt’s feud with Teresa Giudice.

“She blocked me on my public account, my private account and my clothing line account,” Gia, 22, claimed about Melissa, 44, during the Wednesday, May 3, episode of Teresa’s “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

After noting the situation is “weird,” Gia revealed how she realized that Melissa blocked her accounts. “One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, ‘I’m blocked on everything,’ so I’m blocked from everything from her,” she recalled.

The podcast appearance is not the first time Teresa’s daughter has been open about her problems with Melissa and her uncle Joe Gorga.

During an upcoming season 13 episode of RHONJ, Joe, 44, allegedly claimed in a confessional that his niece tried to convince him to divorce Melissa after she was accused of cheating.

“Basically, she called him one or two days before Teresa’s wedding … and she said, ‘Leave Melissa,’” according to the “AllAboutTHR” podcast. “That’s what Gia allegedly did, according to Joe. Andy [Cohen] calls Gia to ask her about this huge accusation, so this is gonna be on the season finale.”

The podcasters then stated that “Gia denies ever saying that.”

“She says that she did call Joe Gorga. But she begged him to come to Teresa’s wedding,” they explained. “She swears on her Nonno and Nonna that she never once told her uncle that he should leave Melissa. Never.”

After a clip from the podcast was shared via TikTok, the New Jersey native took to the comments section to further defend herself. “[It’s] sad that I have to be brought up in a bad light and have to defend myself to Andy and [others],” Gia wrote.

The cheating allegations – which Melissa has denied – come amid ongoing drama between the Gorgas and the Giudice women. Due to their feud, Joe and Melissa skipped Teresa and Luis Ruelas’ wedding in August 2022.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

The couple – who tied the knot in 2004 – were reportedly planning on attending the wedding until two days before, though changed their mind amid Teresa’s involvement in the cheating rumors.

“Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight,” a source told Us Weekly following the wedding.

The insider noted that “Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa,” adding that the mother of four continued “to attack Melissa, and Joe isn’t standing for it anymore.”