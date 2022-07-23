When she’s not serving up delicious dishes on one of her successful Food Network shows, Giada De Laurentiis loves to relax at her beautiful California home or take a trip to the beach. The television personality has shared several sizzling bikini photos on social media along with her wellness and beauty secrets over the years.

Giada credits some of her beauty tips and tricks to her mother, Veronica De Laurentiis, who is a successful author, actress and fashion designer.

“I learned my beauty routine from my mother, who learned it from her mother,” the Giada at Home host told New Beauty in October 2020. “It’s a long line of beauty routines and I started mine at about 12, which is my daughter’s age now. For years, my daughter was not interested in even brushing her teeth, much less getting into a skincare routine but, in the last six months, she got into it!”

The New York Times bestselling author shares daughter Jade with her ex-husband, Todd Thompson. She and her mini-me have a special relationship and love to do everything together whether it’s making TikTok videos, cooking, watching movies or going swimming. Giada also passed on some of her beauty secrets down to her daughter.

“She makes her own scrub that I taught her how to make — it’s a mix of rice flour and olive oil so your skin stays hydrated, but it also takes off all the dead skin,” the Giada on the Beach star said. “She does a lot of scrubs, a lot of face masks and she’s really into this Lazy Susan–type circular container we actually found at Marshalls. She has all her beauty products stored on it. It’s really cute and it’s made her excited about taking care of her skin.”

Giada is also very into fashion and viewers have truly gotten to see her style evolution on camera throughout her time on television. When it comes to her wardrobe, she draws inspiration from notable celebrity fashion icons.

“Over the years, I’ve always loved Jennifer Lopez’s hair color and style,” the Emmy winner told Allure in February 2014. “I love Salma Hayek and Sophia Loren. I love style that is chic, modern, and doable. I’m a person who spends a lot of time in the kitchen, as well as someone who has to be on camera, so I try to find things that are aspirational but still accessible.”

Keep scrolling to see Giada’s beautiful bikini photos.