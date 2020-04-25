Hold up, wait a minute! Model Gigi Hadid shared a recap of her 25th birthday festivities on April 24 — and it looked as though the blonde beauty celebrated the milestone moment with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The Vogue cover girl shared a series of 10 photos commemorating how she spent the special day on Instagram … and the former One Direction member, 27, seemed to show up in photo number six.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” Gigi gushed about her big day in her lengthy caption. “Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends — near and far — are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future! I will never forget my 25th B-day!”

Needless to say, fans and followers also seemed to spot the heartthrob giving his girlfriend a cheek smooch in the photo — and subsequently, there was a lot of freaking out. “IS THAT ZAYN? OMG,” one user gushed, while another requested, “Show us your face, Zaynie!!” A third follower wrote, “Please tell us the sixth picture is Zayn.” Other comments included “Zigi forever” and “ZAYN’S ALIVE!”

It makes sense the U.K. native would be present for the supermodel’s big moment. In fact, her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron told fans she was “dating her old man now” during a group Zoom call shared on TikTok on April 2. Considering how long Zayn and Gigi have been romantically connected, it looked as though the Bachelorette alum was talking about the singer.

Plus, in February, the Maybelline spokeswoman came to the musician’s aid on Twitter after YouTuber Jake Paul tried to drag him for allegedly blowing him off during an encounter in Las Vegas. “LOL cause he doesn’t care to hang [with] you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies … ? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie,” she affirmed in her clap back to the vlogger.

Clearly, this longtime couple still has something going on!