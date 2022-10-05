Gisele Bundchen Sizzles at the Beach! See the Model’s Sexiest Bikini and Swimsuit Photos

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has walked runways for some of the biggest designers in the world since starting her modeling career in the late ‘90s. The Brazilian beauty has rocked sexy lingerie, beautiful gowns and stunning swimwear while strutting her stuff. Her bikini photos will leave you speechless!

The Victoria’s Secret Angel has graced the covers of Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ and Forbes and even took her talents to the big screen, acting in the 2004 film Taxi. After making her film debut in the action-comedy, she appeared alongside Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada in 2006. And while Gisele has an incredibly impressive modeling and acting resume, her greatest role of all is being a mom.

The blonde bombshell shares son ​​Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake with husband Tom Brady. The NFL star is also a dad to son John “Jack” Edward with his ex Bridget Moynahan. Together they have a beautiful blended family that enjoys spending time together in the offseason at their beautiful Florida home.

The hardworking mom has even gotten candid about her changing beauty routine over the years since welcoming children.

“My beauty routine is brief because my mornings can get so crazy! I wake up to meditate or do yoga before the kids get up which doesn’t leave me much time for makeup, but over the years I have learned that less is more,” she said in an August 2020 interview with Elle.

She also shared her perspective on aging in the modeling industry and why she is excited about getting older.

“I love that every year that passes, I get to learn new things and have the opportunity to use the tools I have acquired throughout my life to make a positive impact on the world,” she said at the time.

The wellness guru flaunts her stylish looks on her Instagram account, sharing photos while visiting some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Spending time outdoors is one of her greatest passions.

“I mostly like to be outside with nature, doing something physical like surfing, horseback riding, I play volleyball, run around with my kids or take my dog for a walk. I don’t really exercise because I think I want my butt to look good or this way,” she said in a January 2020 interview with The Guardian. “It’s important to do those things that really nourish you, benefit you, make you feel good. I think that’s vital.”

