Many celebrities will flock to the 80th annual Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, and the fashion on the red carpet is sure to be next level. Scroll down for everything you need to know about the awards show and to see photos of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet arrivals!

Where Are the 2023 Golden Globes and Who Is the Host?

The show, which takes place at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, is being hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The competition is fierce as the past year was filled with incredible movies featuring equally talented actors.

Who Is Nominated for a 2023 Golden Globe?

Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis,The Fabelmans, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick are all nominated for Best Motion Picture — Drama while Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle of Sadness are in the category for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Cate Blanchett (Tár), Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana De Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) are the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama. As for drama actors, Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) are all vying for the Best Performance award.

For musicals and comedies, Daniel Craig was the only star from Knives Out to snag a nominate for Best Actor, alongside Adam Driver (White Noise), Colin Farrell (The Banshees on Inisherin), Ralph Fiennes (The Menu) and Diego Calva (Babylon).

As for the musical or comedy actresses, Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Margot Robbie (Babylon), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) are all nominated.

Why Did the Golden Globes Get Backlash?

The 2023 broadcast is back on NBC after the network scrapped the telecast in 2022 amid the Hollywood Foreign Press receiving backlash.

In February 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that there were no Black members within HFPA’s 87-person votership. The exposé, which was published one week before the 78th Golden Globes, led to 102 publicity firms issuing a joint statement pledging not to work with HFPA until they took action to make things right, and many stars, including Tom Cruise, publicly spoke out against the organization.

Since then, HFPA released a press release about adding 103 new voters in order to diversify their organization.

How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream on Peacock.