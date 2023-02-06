It’s his house, and you can’t tell fans otherwise! Harry Styles brought Harry’s House to the 2023 Grammy Awards following the end of his Love on Tour concerts. In typical Harry fashion, he made everyone swoon with an epic performance amid his six nominations across various categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance (which he won earlier tonight), Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video.

The Grammys nominations and performances come following the May 2022 release of his Harry’s House album.

“I was kind of like, ‘It’d be really fun to make an album called Harry’s House,’ and thought about it being this smaller thing,” he shared ahead of the album’s release while speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “And then, it was back to that thing of, ‘Maybe that’s an album I’ll make in four years or five years or whatever.’ And as I started making the album, I realized it wasn’t about the geographical location. It’s much more of an internal thing.”

What Did Harry Sing at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

The British star, 29, took the stage to sing “As It Was” from his Harry’s House album.

What Did Harry Wear During His 2023 Grammys Performance?

Naturally, the “Signs of the Time” crooner continued to prove he’s a fashion icon while performing in a silver sparkling outfit. He can truly do no wrong!

Has Harry Styles Performed at the Grammys Before?

This isn’t the first time the former One Direction member took the Grammys stage. In 2021 he took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” which he performed at the event that same year.

“Wow, to everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much. This is the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville, and I just want to say thanks to Tom [Hull], Tyler [Johnson] and Mitch [Rowland] and everyone,” Harry said during his speech at the time. “Rob Stringer and everyone at Columbia, my manager Jeffrey [Azoff], who has always nudged me to do better and never pushed me. And thank you so much. I feel very grateful to be here, thank you. All of these songs are f—king massive, so thank you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you, so thank you so much.”