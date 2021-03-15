A night to remember! Your favorite stars looked better than ever at the 2021 Grammy Awards, rocking elaborate gowns and suave tuxedos on the red carpet.

When it’s time to celebrate the accomplishments of music’s most popular artists, the A-listers are always putting a fresh spin on the latest fashion trends. There’s no outfit too daring or glamorous — celebrities prove that again and again.

Whether they are wearing an over-the-top ensemble or couture accessories, many of the superstars know just how to get fans talking with their buzz-worthy style cues.

This year’s ceremony is the first of its kind, with attendees enjoying the quarantine-friendly and partly virtual soiree amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jhené Aiko kicked off the festivities as the 2021 Premiere Ceremony host. “No matter where you live, you’ll be able to be part of Music’s Biggest Night!” the Recording Academy tweeted on March 2. “Hosted by three-time GRAMMY nominee @JheneAiko, the #GRAMMYPremiere Ceremony will take place Sunday, March 14, at 12:00 p.m. PT, and will be streamed live internationally.”

It could be a big night for the singer because her album Chilombo is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album. She is also up for Best R&B Performance thanks to her song “Lightning & Thunder” featuring John Legend. After the Premiere Ceremony wraps, Trevor Noah will host the main event.

The star-studded event was previously postponed from January 31 to March 14 because of the health crisis. It was later revealed the ceremony would be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. “It includes some areas around that location, as well as outside and on some of the rooftops, so I think it will be an exciting look for the show,” Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, told Entertainment Tonight. “Something a little bit different.”

“We’ll obviously adjust accordingly, but for us it’s really about the health and well-being and safety of our artist community, staff and people working on the show,” he added about the precautions they will be taking at the event. “That’s of paramount importance to us.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the 2021 Grammys red carpet photos!