It certainly pays to be a doctor, but how much does it pay to be in the medical field on television? Fans of the long-running ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy are curious about just how much their favorite TV doctors take home per episode. As you can imagine, Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the gang, including alums Patrick Dempsey, Jessica Capshaw and Katherine Heigl, made bank from their time on the show. Thanks to each actor’s whopping salary, they all have stunning net worths!

After joining Grey’s in 2005, Ellen had a good reason for why she remained on the medical drama for so long. “My decision to stay on was based solely on age. At 33, I was wise enough to know my clock was already ticking in Hollywood,” she once told People. “I thought, ‘Why would I leave something that is super successful and pays me great to search the landscape?’ I decided that I would stay on Grey’s and be grateful and try to ride it out for as long as I could. And I am very happy that I made the decision to stay. It’s only gotten better with time.”

A lot has happened to Ellen since she first took on the role of Dr. Meredith Grey. In 2007, the Daredevil actress got married to her husband, Chris Ivery, and welcomed their first child, daughter Stella, together in 2009. After that, they had two more kids, Eli and Sienna, in 2014 and 2016. But despite all of her life’s changes, Ellen remained on Grey’s until November 2022. She announced her departure from the show in a sentimental Instagram post after the season 19 finale aired.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!” the Law & Order actress penned. “Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!”

Ellen, as well as Patrick, Jessica and Katherine, aren’t the only ones who became familiar faces on the beloved series. Throughout the years, Grey’s fans have said “hello” and “goodbye” to plenty of big stars, including Jesse Williams. Jesse’s exit from Grey’s, which came after 12 seasons, was announced in May 2021.

Fortunately, fans were in for an exciting surprise when Kate Walsh announced she was set to reprise her role of Addison Montgomery. The actress revealed the news on the show’s Twitter account in September 2021, marveling over how thrilled she was to make her “grand return” to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

“Well, well, well. Would you look who it is? That’s right, my loves, doctor Addison Montgomery is coming back,” Kate stated in a video, saying she’s “so excited to be home again” with Shonda Rhimes, Ellen and “the rest of the incredible cast.” The Private Practice alum told fans to “wait until you see what [Addison] has in store for you.”