Finally! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged after five years of dating, the A-list couple announced on Tuesday, October 27.

“Yes, please,” Gwen, 51, captioned a photo of the pair kissing along with a diamond ring emoji. Blake, 44, took to his own Instagram and shared the exciting news. “Hey, [Gwen Stefani], thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” the “God’s Country” singer gushed.

The pair first met as coaches on The Voice and started dating following Blake’s divorce from Miranda Lambert and the No Doubt singer’s split from husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

The “Boys ‘Round Here” singer has become extremely close to his fiancée’s kids over the years and admitted he couldn’t believe the amount of “responsibility” that came with his new role.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

“That’s a scary moment for me, because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy … but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that,” the “Honey Bee” artist explained to Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb during an appearance on Today in July.

That’s not to say he hasn’t been enjoying the ride. “We’ve been doing things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years I guess,” he gushed while noting he’s happier than ever.

Gwen has previously opened up about how involved Gavin, 54, also is as a father. “He is a good dad, actually,” she said on Today in September 2019. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

These days, Gwen and Blake split their time between their newly renovated home in Los Angeles and the country crooner’s Oklahoma ranch. “She prefers being [in Oklahoma] because there’s more space and plenty of things to do to keep the kids occupied,” the source told Closer Weekly about the “Sweet Escape” singer in May. “The kids love taking Blake’s boat out for a spin on the lake and enjoy fishing and other activities that involve them catching their own food. If the weather’s nice, they’ll cook it on the BBQ afterward.”

Congrats on the new chapter, Gwen and Blake!