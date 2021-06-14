Down the aisle? Gwen Stefani sparked speculation she and fiancé Blake Shelton secretly wed after the former No Doubt singer stepped out wearing a diamond wedding band on Saturday, June 12.

According to photos obtained by The Post, the “Hollaback Girl” artist, 51, could be seen wearing a sparkly new band underneath her engagement ring from the country crooner, 44, while they attended a sporting event for her youngest son, Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The couple both wore blue polo shirts, jeans and baseball caps as they arrived to the field with the 7-year-old. However, Gwen’s finger was adorned with a new piece of jewelry — a gorgeous ring made up of large, oblong-shaped diamonds. Blake did not appear to be wearing a wedding band on his finger.

The speculation comes after the “Rich Girl” singer’s loved ones “kidnapped” her to “celebrate” their nuptials with a surprise wedding shower, Gwen gushed via her Instagram Story about the party over the weekend.

The “Make Me Like You” singer shared a photo from the event on her Instagram feed the same day. “She’s getting marriiiieeeed,” was written across a photo of the former Voice coach sipping a glass of wine in a funky patterned top while holding a beautifully wrapped gift. Gwen captioned the snapshot with a bride, diamond ring and heart smiley face emoji.

In December, a source told Us Weekly the A-list couple had been busy working on their dream wedding. “Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help,” a source told the outlet at the time. “It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year.”

The “God’s Country” artist popped the question in October 2020 after five years of dating. He proposed with a “6 to 9-carat round solitaire diamond,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, told Life & Style at the time. The sparkler has an estimated price of “around $500,000.”

Gwen and Gavin’s older sons, Kingston and Zuma, along with Apollo are also supportive of her marrying the “Ol’ Red” artist. An insider told Life & Style in October the boys “[couldn’t] wait” for their mom to marry Blake thanks to his “close bond” with them.