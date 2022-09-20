It’s her life! Gwen Stefani has been delivering hits since the 1990s when she was the lead singer and songwriter for No Doubt. Throughout her tenure in the public eye, “The Sweet Escape” singer has had a few notable romances that have come and gone.

The Voice coach got her start in high-profile dating with her first romantic partner in showbiz, Tony Kanal. The two dated while bandmates in No Doubt and were together from 1987 until 1994. At the time of their relationship, Gwen said in an interview with The Guardian that she was more concerned about the trajectory of their romance than about her music career.

“All I ever did was look at Tony and pray that God would let me have a baby with him,” she told the publication in 2005.

Although Gwen and Tony’s breakup nearly dismantled the band, according to a Newsweek article from 2004, the group overcame the conflict and continued performing together until 2015.

Following her tumultuous romance with Tony, Gwen went on to date Bush singer, Gavin Rossdale. The two first met in 1995 when both of their bands performed at an event for the radio station KROQ.

They dated for several years before getting married in 2002. In 2005, Gwen announced the pair were expecting their first child together. She now shares three sons with Gavin — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Their marriage came to a close in 2015 after nearly two decades together. After filing for divorce in August 2015 over “irreconcilable differences,” their divorce became final by April of the following year.

Shortly after her split from Gavin, Gwen moved on and got together with Blake Shelton, whom she met on The Voice in 2014. News of their relationship broke when the pair spent a weekend together after they had both ended their marriages by the end of 2015. Their romance was confirmed in November 2015 when Blake’s team signed off on the news to multiple media outlets.

After announcing their relationship, the couple appeared together more on The Voice and on social media. They eventually got engaged, with Gwen sharing news on Instagram on October 27, 2020. “@blakeshelton yes please!” she wrote in the photo’s caption with an engagement ring emoji. Following their engagement news, they tied the knot on July 3, 2021.

