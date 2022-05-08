Family day! Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton were all smiles during their Mother’s Day Weekend visit to her parents’ home.

The “Hollaback” artist, 52, stunned in a pair of white boots which she paired with a white, long-sleeved shirt and a black skirt. She also accessorized with a black and white checkerboard print clutch with flowers for their outing on Saturday, May 7. The “God’s Country” singer, 45, wore a charcoal collared shirt with the long sleeves rolled up, jeans, brown shoes and a baseball cap.

Just one week prior, Gwen was spotted at her son Zuma’s baseball game, which her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale also attended. However, the exes — who share Zuma, 13, Kingston and Apollo — remained on opposite sides of the ballpark. Blake did not appear to attend the April 30 event.

Gwen and Blake first met when she joined the cast of The Voice during season 9 in 2014. They started dating in November 2015 — four months after Blake filed for divorce from ex-wife Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage and three months after Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin, 56, after 13 years of marriage. Gwen and The Bush rocker’s divorce was finalized in April 2016 and Blake’s divorce from Miranda, 38, was finalized in July 2015.

After nearly seven years together, the Oklahoma native proposed to Gwen in October 2020. They tied the knot in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony at Blake’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, in July of that year.

“July 3rd, 2021, dreams do come true,” Gwen captioned a romantic Instagram carousel post that month, which featured pictures from their ceremony and reception. Aside from her stunning wedding gown, Gwen also chose a Vera Wang ruffled, mini “party dress” to wear, as she noted in a separate Instagram post at the time. The fashion brand shared the same image of the blonde beauty and explained the intricate details of the design.

“A gown for FUN. BIG LOVE. FOREVER MORE,” read the caption on July 6. “So happy for you both! Sending more love! XXV. For the reception, she chose a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless minidress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage, delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt. The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand-sewn love birds symbolizing the couple. They are joined by three baby love birds representing Gwen’s children.”

In March, the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer opened up about how he fell for the California native during an appearance on The Good Dish.

“I think she kept me from going to the absolute bottom,” Blake said at the time. “It was literally like falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me, is what it feels like.”

One month afterward, Gwen shared a sweet throwback photo from their wedding via Instagram.

“One year ago today, I tried on wedding dresses to marry Blake Shelton,” she captioned her Instagram post on April 27.

