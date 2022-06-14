Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Beautiful in a Bikini! See Her Best Swimsuit Photos Through the Years

On top of being a critically acclaimed actress, Gwyneth Paltrow is also a business owner and swimwear model! The Iron Man star released her own collection of swimsuits in 2019 called G. Label, the perfect expansion of her Goop brand after years of showing off her fabulous beach style on social media.

The Academy Award winner has built a huge empire with her lifestyle and wellness brand which was featured on her Netflix docuseries The Goop Lab in 2020. With the success of her company, Gwyneth hoped to teach others important lessons about self-acceptance.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met a woman that feels completely great about her body, and that’s a real shame,” she told The Associated Press in October 2021.“That means that we’re holding ourselves to some other standard that’s been prescribed to us and it’s very external as opposed to internal.”

She continued: “At this point in my life, I’m definitely not a perfect person, but I’m always on a journey toward self-improvement. I really like myself. I know my faults. I don’t think I have blind spots anymore, and I’m trying to sort of cultivate that same feeling about my body.”

That same month, the Glee alum shared a message about aging and embracing her body after becoming a mom in an interview with People.

“We have all these expectations,” she began. “Some women feel when they have kids that they don’t feel sexual because their body isn’t back yet. But it’s like, ‘Who said our bodies have to look a certain way?’ It’s hard as you age and change. But it’s about bringing a wider spectrum of acceptance.”

Gwyneth has also had conversations about beauty and wellness with her daughter, Apple Martin, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Martin. The former couple are also parents to son Moses Martin. Apple joined her mother and grandmother Blythe Danner for Goop’s skincare products launch in August 2020, asking them both, “At what age did you feel the prettiest?”

“It’s definitely a process and I think when you see your face start to change you don’t necessarily feel your best self externally,” Gwyneth shared about the way she felt in her 30s. “But the irony is it’s that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So, you sort of internally feel really beautiful.”

Keep scrolling to see Gwyneth’s beautiful bikini photos.