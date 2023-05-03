Not holding back. Gwyneth Paltrow looked back at her romances with Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt and even compared their sex skills.

While appearing on the Wednesday, May 3, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Gwyneth, 50, said that both Ben, 50, and Brad, 59, were “good kissers” when she dated them.

After the Shakespeare in Love actress made the comment, host Alexandra Cooper asked which of her A-lister exes were better in bed.

“That is really hard,” Gwyneth began. “Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup].”

The Goop founder continued, “And then Ben was, like, technically excellent.”

She seemingly revealed who she had better sexual experiences with while playing “F–k, Marry, Kill” with Ben, Brad and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, as her options.

“I think Brad,” Gwyneth said when revealing who she would have sex with. She added that she would “remarry” Chris, 46, before noting, “Ben, yeah, God bless him.”

The Los Angeles native continued to take a walk down memory by sharing that Ben made her laugh more than the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor. However, she said Brad was a more romantic partner and a better actor.

Gwyneth and Brad began dating in 1994 and became engaged in 1996. However, their romance wasn’t meant to be, and they split in 1997.

She later moved on with Ben, whom she dated on and off from 1997 until 2000.

Following her split from the Gone Girl actor, Gwyneth married the Coldplay musician in 2003. They welcomed their daughter, Apple, in 2004 and their son, Moses, in 2006.

While discussing her sex life on “Call Her Daddy,” Gwyneth admitted she was worried what Apple would think about the conversation. “I can’t believe my daughter is listening to this!” she told Alex, 28.

Gwyneth filed for divorce from Chris in April 2015, and it was finalized in July 2016.

Since splitting from Chris, the Politician actress found love with Brad Falchuk, and they got married in 2018.

Another conversation topic on the podcast was about how Gwyneth’s relationship with Chris differs compared to her other exes.

Edward Hirst/Shutterstock

“There are certain things that kind of have felt preordained in my life,” she explained. “My children feel like to me the whole reason I’m on this Earth. And so, when I met him, there was a very deep thing there. And I couldn’t quite put my finger on it because it felt very different than my other relationships.”

Gwyneth continued, “It’s not so much that the relationship itself turned out to be healthier than my other relationships.

“It’s just that I think I had this deep calling on some level,” the mother of two concluded. “I knew he was going to be the father of my kids, maybe or something. It was a very strong feeling.”