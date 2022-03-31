Considering Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is one of the most famous models in the world, it’s no surprise she has a killer sense of fashion. From the red carpet to grabbing coffee with husband Justin Bieber, she’s all about going braless!

The Tucson, Arizona, native works closely with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly for pretty much all of her looks. The dynamic duo especially likes to pull inspiration from other stars. “We’re both really inspired by Rihanna, always,” Maeve told E! News in an April 2021 interview. “Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a perfect example of a classic, sophisticated beautiful woman. Someone like [fashion editor] Christine Centenera, who’s all about basics and being effortless.”

In addition to taking style notes from Hollywood’s most fashionable ladies, Hailey’s outfits are very much a reflection of her personality. “With Hailey, it’s just a feeling. It’s like, ‘Does this feel like you?’ and ‘Does this feel right?’ It’s based on mood and what she has to do for that day,” Maeve explained.

“She’s just incredible and it’s so collaborative,” she added. “For example, she wore this green [blazer] I got her, but she went home and put that together on her own. That was totally styled by her. So, we have a super similar aesthetic, and she has incredible taste and can 100 percent do stuff on her own. It’s not like I’m ever telling her what to do or what to wear and this is everything. I’m obsessed with her, truly.”

Unsurprisingly, Justin, who tied the knot with Hailey in September 2018, adores all of his wife’s style choices. “I think he loves it all,” Maeve gushed. “There’s nothing I love more than when he walks in the room and his jaw drops or he compliments how incredible she looks.”

Outside of her personal life, Hailey has modeled for major brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and more!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Hailey Bieber’s best braless moments over the years.