Enough is enough! Hailey Bieber spoke out against commenters who have been harassing her over her husband Justin Bieber’s former relationship with Selena Gomez, “begging” the commenters to leave her alone for good in a TikTok post.

“Leave me alone at this point,” the model, 25, said on Tuesday, April 12. “I’m minding my business, I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please.”

Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/TIkTok

Hailey went on to point out that ample time has passed since the events at issue went down, seeing as Justin, 28, dated Selena, 29, on and off from 2011 to 2018.

“Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly,” she pleaded. “That’s my only request. Leave me alone.”

This isn’t the first time the Tucson, Arizona, native took to social media to address Selena commenters. In 2020, she shared an Instagram Story in which she discussed the “hateful behavior” she has faced online, after a fan of Selena’s encouraged the singer’s supporters to bully Hailey during an Instagram Live on December 3 of that year.

“I usually stay quiet and don’t acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental,” Hailey wrote at the time. “But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad. I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior.”

She went on to encourage her followers to “support” and “uplift” other women and sent well-wishes to the woman behind the post. “Wishing the young woman in that video all the best. I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life!” Hailey wrote, along with a red heart emoji. Kris Jenner shared the post to her Instagram Stories at the time in an act of solidarity with the model.

While Selena never addressed the situation, Justin called the fan “a sad excuse for a human” at the time and admitted it’s been “extremely hard to choose the high road” over the years.

Since their wedding at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, Justin and Hailey have continued to face hate from Selena’s fans. Only time will tell if Hailey’s TikTok clap back will put a stop to the commenters.

“Be miserable somewhere else, please,” Hailey said in the TikTok.