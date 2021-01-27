Starting a family! Halsey stunned fans by revealing she’s pregnant on Wednesday, January 27, and everyone wants to know about her baby’s father, Alev Aydin. Get to know her boyfriend, here!

How Long Have Halsey and Alev Been Dating?

Clearly the duo has been keeping things low-key, but they’ve been together since at least October of 2020 (and judging by the size of her baby bump, likely earlier.) They were first spotted together when they took a trip to Blick’s to buy art supplies in October.

What’s Alev’s Job?

Halsey’s new man is a writer and producer in Hollywood. The Turkey native has worked on projects including Small Shots (2017), Controller and HipMen: Los Angeles (2017).

How Does He Feel About Becoming a Father?

Alev seems beyond thrilled to be welcoming a baby with the pop star. Halsey first broke the news by sharing three photos of her already-huge baby bump on Instagram and tagging Alev on her stomach. “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻” she captioned the pics.

Alev shared his excitement in the comments of the post. “Heart so full. I love you, sweetness,” he wrote. In response, Halsey sweetly said “I love you!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

Who Is Alev’s Family?

While not much is known about Alev, it’s obvious he loves his family very much. He often shares throwback photos from his childhood with his mom, pops, and brother. “Told my brother, chill with the cuteness, but he wouldn’t listen. #thankful” he captioned one throwback pic. Sadly, it looks like Alev’s mother passed away. “Can’t believe it’s been 5 years. My guardian angel,” he wrote beside a childhood photo with his mom shared in 2019.

Clearly there’s a lot of love in the family Halsey is joining!

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of Halsey’s new love, Alev!