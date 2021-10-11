Halsey’s Sexiest Red Carpet and Street Style Looks Over the Years: See Photos!

Whether Halsey is posing on the red carpet or walking down the street, the “Honey” singer never fails to look incredible.

Over the years, Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, has transformed so much as both a person and an artist. However, the journey wasn’t always easy!

“I was doing Good Morning America and I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous breakup. I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f–k, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I’m going through,” the New Jersey native recalled to Cosmopolitan magazine during a 2019 interview, referring to her split from ex G-Eazy.

“I looked at them, looked at myself in my sparkly Britney Spears outfit, and went, ‘Oh, no, they deserve way better than this,'” they added. “If those girls can be that brave in who they are, then I owe them better than this homogenized bulls–t. But hey, if the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a s—tty dude, I think I’m doing all right.”

Since then, Halsey, who shares baby Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin, continues to be 100 percent transparent with fans. In March 2021, the “Without Me” singer changed her Instagram bio to include both she and they pronouns.

“The inclusion of ‘they’ in addition to ‘she’ feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all, you know what it means to me to express this outwardly,” Halsey wrote at the time. “Thanks for being the best.”

Moreover, while pregnant with Ender, they opened up about how motherhood changed their perspective on gender identity. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely,” Halsey wrote in February 2021. “Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

