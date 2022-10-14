Rest in peace. Robbie Coltrane, known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at age 72 in a hospital near his home in Scotland, his rep confirmed to Life & Style on Friday, October 14. He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

The actor made his debut as the Hogwarts gamekeeper and Care of Magical Creatures professor in the Harry Potter movies from 2001 to 2011. Most recently, the actor was seen reflecting on his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, which premiered via HBO Max on January 1.

“I just think it’s the end of an era. It’s 10 years of my life and my children have grown up during it, of course,” the actor shared during a confessional at the time.”My children’s generation will show them to their children so you could be watching it in 50 years time easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes.”

Aside from playing the magical half-giant, the legendary star nabbed roles in two James Bond films over the years, including 1995’s GoldenEye and 1999’s the World Is Not Enough.

Following the news of his death, Harry Potter fans and stars took to social media to share tributes to the late actor.

“We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humor in the Harry Potter films,” the official Wizarding World Twitter account shared. “He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed.”

Some fans recalled some of his most iconic moments in the film series, including one of his first lines: “You’re a wizard, Harry.” Others shared sweet tributes with a quote said by Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) to Robbie’s character. “There’s no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid,” the young wizard told his confidant in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

