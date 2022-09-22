Clapping back. Harry Styles’ mom, Anne Twist, slammed social media users in a rare Instagram Story comment on Thursday, September 22, calling out fans who have criticized her son’s movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all,” she began. “I’m astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it’s not your cup of tea … don’t go. If you don’t like me … please don’t follow me. Simple.”

Courtesy Anne Twist/Instagram

Anne’s message to the “As It Was” singer’s haters came less than one day after she posted about the movie on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos from the film’s opening night in theaters.

“First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you were excellent! Really enjoyed from start to finish,” she wrote. “Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual 😊 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.”

Though many fans flocked to the comment section to praise Harry, 28, and the rest of the Don’t Worry Darling cast’s performances, others weren’t so kind.

“In fact the movie sucks and your son definitely doesn’t know how to act,” wrote a disgruntled fan. Another echoed similar sentiments, writing, “He’s a horrible actor and everyone rightly makes fun of him lmfaooo @annetwist you’re ridiculous 😭.”

Despite the hate, countless fans came to Anne’s defense, with one Instagram user writing, “Some of these negative comments need to seriously get a grip and a reality check,” while another added: “Viciously attacking Anne for going to support her OWN SON’S movie is a whole new level of insanity.”

Negative criticism from fans is just the latest drama surrounding the Olivia Wilde-directed film, which also stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll and more.

Rumors of a feud between Olivia, 38, and Florence, 26, have run rampant in recent months. Florence also missed the press conference with the rest of the cast at the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5, further fueling rumors that the pair don’t get along.

Olivia later cleared the air about the Midsommar alum’s absence, revealing that Florence was “in production on the set of Dune.”

The How It Ends actress also claimed in an August cover story for Variety that she fired Shia LaBeouf from the project in 2020. Shia, 36, allegedly responded to the actress in an email, writing in part: “You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors [and] I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

Additionally, a video social media users dubbed as “Spitgate” made the rounds online, in which Harry appeared to spit on costar Chris, 42, in the theater.

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” his rep told People at the time.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued, adding, “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”