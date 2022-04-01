Pass the watermelon! Harry Styles is set to star in two films premiering this year, and the scenes are going to be pretty … spicy. During a recent interview on Capital Breakfast, the “Adore You” singer revealed that the sex scenes in the upcoming movies Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman are too intense to watch with family members.

While chatting during the interview, the show’s cohost Roman Kemp told Harry, 28, that he heard the film was “racy” then asked if he could watch the films with his parents. “I don’t know that you can watch either with your parents,” the upcoming Coachella headliner responded playfully. “I’m going to have to do another one.”

After joking about the risqué sex scenes, the former One Direction member explained that he was about to film those awkward scenes because of the close bonds he has with his cast members.



Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship with the people that we were working with, and that kind of came first,” Harry said. “It was all discussed … above the filming, above anything that’s happening, the cameras, me and you, we’re doing this together and we trust each other, and at any point we can stop whenever.”

Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to release on September 3, is directed by Olivia Wilde. The two were first romantically seen together holding hands at a wedding in January 2021 and have been dating ever since.

Harry and the Vigilante actress first met while on set of the upcoming film. When discussing the film’s wardrobe with Vogue, Olivia, 38, and the movie’s costume designer Adrianne Philips could not stop swooning over her lead actor. “She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style,” the Meadowland actress said.

Olivia was previously engaged to Horrible Bosses actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, Otis Alexander, 7, and Daisy, 5. The former celebrity couple publicly called it quits in November 2020, just two months before Harry and Olivia displayed PDA at the California wedding.