Red Hot! Hayden Panettiere Stuns in a Blazer Dress at the 2022 amfAR Gala: See Photos

Stunning! Hayden Panettiere turned heads in a sexy red blazer dress at the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 3.

The Ice Princess actress, 33, confidently posed for cameras while clutching a sparkling mesh purse and rocking a pair of sky-high black bumps. To complete the look, she kept her blonde locks down in a sleek, short style.

Over the years, Hayden has never failed to stand out on the red carpet, often stepping out in memorable braless or sheer looks.

The New York native has recently made her way back into the limelight after taking a hiatus from the public eye for a few years. However, she has opened up about fashion and body image in the past.

In September 2012, the Heroes alum recalled a moment when she noticed the word “cellulite” next to a photo of her wearing a pair of denim shorts on the cover of a magazine.

“It gave me such body dysmorphia for so long,” she told Women’s Health that month, referring to the condition when a person constantly thinks about their perceived physical flaws, according to Mayo Clinic. “But I remember reminding myself that beauty is an opinion, not a fact. And it has always made me feel better.”

At the time, Hayden also noted that she discovered how important inner beauty is.

“As I’ve gotten older and grown into my body, I’ve started realizing that the way you carry yourself and that light coming out of your eyes are the most attractive things about you,” she concluded.

One year later, she reflected on the “pressure” she felt becoming a precedent for women of different shapes and sizes, telling Fox411 that she wanted to be a “good role model for women and have a normal, healthy body.”

Nevertheless, Hayden insisted at the time that she “love[d] being [her] height and size and representing a normal girl and a different body type.”

Now that the former Nashville star has been attending more public events, fans are excited to see her appear in future projects. She is set to reprise her Scream 4 character, Kirby Reed, in the untitled Scream 6 film, which is scheduled to be released in March 2023.

