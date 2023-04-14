Heidi Klum Is Living the High Life in Los Angeles! See Photos of Her Extravagant Bel Air House

If you ever wondered how lavish Heidi Klum‘s life really is, then you need to take a step inside her incredible home and see photos for yourself. The beloved supermodel lives in an extremely posh mansion in Bel Air, California, with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and her four kids.

Heidi purchased the 11,000-square-foot property for nearly $10 million in 2014, ABC News reported. The immaculate residence, which is located in a gated community, sits on four acres and gives an incredible view of their sprawling backyard.

The America’s Got Talent host’s massive home features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a country-style kitchen, various living rooms, dining areas, a private gym and a dance studio. Not only does the abode have more than enough space for kids Helene, Henry, Johan and Lou, but it also offers tons of entertainment.

When you enter the backyard, Heidi’s home practically turns into an outdoor oasis. The Project Runway alum’s property is fitted with a gigantic pool, a lounge area and a space for dining. Heidi’s backyard even boasts a trampoline, a pizza oven and a playground.

While she was in lockdown at her home amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, the doting mom — who shares Leni with ex Flavio Briatore and Henry, Johan and Lou with former husband Seal — revealed she turned her backyard into an art studio. Heidi shared a bunch of cute photos of her and daughter Lou showing off their artistic talents.

“Keeping the creative juices flowing and channeling my inner painter,” she captioned a time-lapse video while completing a stunning portrait of flowers in July 2020. Months earlier in April, Heidi and Lou posed for a pic while standing in front of a gorgeous black, blue and green painting.

Although Heidi is often running around the world for her busy showbiz career, she takes advantage of all the time she has home with her kids. While previously chatting with PopSugar in 2013, the German native — who married the rock guitarist in 2019 — opened up about the lessons she’s learned as a mom of four children.

“There is no book that tells you exactly how it [motherhood] is,” she explained at the time. “You have to just be free, roll with it, and learn as you go. You always have to do what your gut tells you. It’s about doing what you think is the right thing to do in all situations, and I think as moms, we’re always trying to just do our best.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside the home Heidi shares with Tom and her kiddos!