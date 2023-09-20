Tessa Arnold, Co-Founder and COO of Snapback Energy, is launching a new brand called Balance of You, which will offer coaching and consulting based on an Ayurvedic lifestyle. The goal of starting the new brand is to help people find balance and fulfillment through the discovery of their true selves and potential.

Arnold has always had a passion for helping people and she is working toward making that her career focus with the launching of her brand Balance of You Co.. Recently, Arnold became a certified practitioner of Ayurvedic health, and the new brand will enable her to help people overcome some of the struggles they face in their lives. Her own journey to founding Balance of You has culminated through the trials of dealing with the loss of family members and her late husband.

Throughout the process of her Ayurvedic training, Arnold has found that the difficulties in life are what truly connect people. She says the emotions and struggles that people experience don’t define their lives and there is a way that people can process them together through communication and self-expression. Tessa says when she began finding balance in her own life she wanted to help other people attain that same sense of self.

“I was going through significant changes in my life, from moving small kids across the country, to separation, then to grieving. Through all of this, I realized I was lost and ‘sleepwalking through life’ as Deepak Chopra says, and I was done, it was time to wake up and find the truest expression of myself,” says Arnold. “I realized I had agency over my life experience, and it was time to make a change.”

Part of the core focus in the Balance of You coaching will be around the six pillars of health in the practice of Ayurveda, which delve into nutrition, movement, sleep, meditation, emotional well-being, and self-care. Arnold aims to work with people to help them find balance, which she says will ultimately show them how to enrich their lives through fulfillment and purpose. Arnold endeavors to help clients reconnect with their personal sense of self. Arnold says this is the point at which the people she is helping will be able to take their life path into their own hands.

“It’s a beautiful understanding when you realize that it’s not that you’re seeking or need a teacher. It’s that you are being guided to unlock the wisdom already within you, and that only you can unlock,” says Arnold “It’s with the tools that are provided that you can maintain that connection.”

When people sign up to Balance of You, the first steps will include a free consultation with Arnold to ensure their expectations align with the course. After the initial consultation, clients will be given an introductory session and then six additional sessions that walk them through the six pillars of Ayurvedic health, which will then move on to the actual coaching from Arnold. In addition to personal coaching sessions, Tessa will bring the Balance of You offering to businesses. Tessa says she would like to help teach companies and teams the benefits of attaining a high profile of emotional intelligence and awareness of self, which she says can elevate communication, connection, and productivity.

Tessa Arnold is an Ayurvedic Practitioner and COO of Snapback Energy

Arnold insists that nothing is gained from comparing one another’s struggles when in essence it’s the struggle in itself that unifies all of us, she believes that people are never alone in life as we are all connected in mind, body, and spirit. Her belief is that it is up to individuals to come to this realization, so they can tap into their true self, which is non-changing and the most beautiful form of essence and expression. Once this is attained, Tessa says, “No one can take that away from you.”

The new Balance of You brand is set to launch in October, and the team at Snapback Energy is currently working towards the creation of a new flavor, which will be synonymous with the balance seen in her new coaching offering.

Written in partnership with Tom White