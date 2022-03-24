Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs’ marriage “gets better every day,” the pair tells Closer.

“Well, when we first got married, I knew I was winning big time … now she works with me all the time,” Dave says. “So, I get to be with and spend all of my time with Jenny. … She’s become like, just from an amazing wife, to an amazing mother, to an amazing business partner, to everything I could ask for.”

Courtesy of Dave Marrs/Instagram

The HGTV couple have been married since 2005, and have five children together, twins Nathan and Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke. Fixer to Fabulous aired its first episode in October 2019, becoming an instant success on the network. The home renovation experts gush that their marriage and dedication to their family is one of the main reasons why viewers are so interested in the show.

“I think that’s why this show works. We’ve gotten to a point where we can bounce back and forth and kind of know what the other one’s thinking or where we’re going with a project,” he continues. “And yeah, we disagree mostly on, you know, design ideas that I think are too expensive and she thinks we have to get done to make the house perfect. But, yeah, I think that’s what makes the projects work too. So, it’s a great partnership.”

The mom of five went on to say that the pair constantly “encourage each other” and “rally each other up” during the workday whenever things get frustrating. With this positive mentality, the design duo are always ready to take on a new project together or go on trips with their family. It’s one of the reasons why they love their jobs so much. “We’re always gonna be creative,” Jenny says. “We’re always looking for what’s next.”

Though the pair are similar in a lot of ways, they did admit that there is one huge part of their marriage that they differ in.

“We’re very dissimilar in, well, our schedules … I’m an early riser up in the morning, not Jenny!” the craftsman admits. “I’d like to get up early. I just would rather…” Jenny trails off. Dave quips, “Sleep, sleep!”